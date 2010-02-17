It's been a long and exhausting day getting to know Panasonic's 2010 TV product range in Munich, but there have been some surprises along the way, including pricing on its upcoming Full HD TVs, and the announcement of the company's first LED-backlit LCDs.



So, with no further ado, let's get stuck into those product ranges, and please bear in mind that Panasonic has not yet released UK pricing on all models, but we're pestering our contacts and will update the blog as we get figures confirmed.

TELEVISIONS







Panasonic TX-P50VT20E 3D TV: £2000



Plasma VT20 series

TX-P50VT20E

TX-P65VT20E



Available sizes: 50in (£2000), 65in (£4000)

Due: May for 50in, July for 65in



• FULL HD 3D with 2 pairs of 3D glasses included

• Infinite Black Pro with Native Contrast Over 5,000,000:1

• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• THX Certified Display

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording

• Metallic brown finish



VieraCast gives Skype and web connectivity





Plasma V20 series

TX-P42V20B

TX-P50V20B



Available sizes: 42in, 50in

Due: May-June



• Full HD

• Infinite Black Pro with Native Contrast Over 5,000,000:1

• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• THX Certified Display

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording

• Titanium finish

• 2-inch profile



TX-L42V20B has LED edge-lighting



LCD V20 series

TX-L37V20B

TX-L42V20B



Available sizes: 37in, 42in

Due: June



• Full HD

• IPS LED LCD

• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1

• Intelligent Scene Controller

• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Motion Focus Technology

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording

• Metallic concept design







Panasonic TY-EW3D10 3D glasses: £100



LCD D28 Series

TX-L19D28B

TX-L22D28B

TX-L32D28B

TX-L37D28BS (last letter of model number varies depending on colour)



Available sizes: 19in, 22in, 32in, 37in

Due: August for 19in and 22in, June for 32in and 37in



• IPS LED LCD

• Full HD (32in and 37in only, others HD-ready)

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1

• Intelligent Scene Controller (32in and 37in only)

• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro (32in and 37in only)

• Motion Focus Technology (32in and 37in only)

• 24p Smooth Film (32in and 37in only)

• Freeview HD (32in and 37in only)

• Freesat HD (32in and 37in only)

• VIERA CAST (32in and 37in only)

• DLNA certified (32in and 37in only)

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording (32in and 37in only)

• iPod dock (19in and 22in only)

• 1.5-inch profile

• Photo frame design and variety of colour options



Panasonic TX-L42D25B LCD with LED backlighting





LCD D25 Series

TX-L32D25B

TX-L37D25B

TX-L42D25B



Available sizes: 32in, 37in, 42in

Due: May



• IPS LED LCD

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1

• Intelligent Scene Controller

• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Motion Focus Technology

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording

• 1.5-inch profile





Panasonic TX-P50G20B





Plasma G20 series

TX-P42G20B

TX-P46G20B

TX-P50G20B



Available sizes: 42in, 46in, 50in

Due: Feb-Mar



• Full HD

• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Infinite Black with Native Contrast 5,000,000:1

• THX Certified Display

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording







TX-L32G20B, with Freeview HD and Freesat HD tuners

LCD G20 series

TX-L32G20B

TX-L37G20B



Available sizes: 32in, 37in

Due: May



• 200 Backlight blinking Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Motion Focus Technology

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 100,000:1

• Intelligent Scene Controller

• 24p Smooth Film

• Super Resolution

• Freeview HD

• Freesat HD

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• USB Terminals for Wireless LAN Adaptor, Keyboard and HDD Recording







Panasonic TX-P46S20B

Plasma S20 series

TX-P42S20B

TX-P46S20B

TX-P50S20B



Available sizes: 42in, 46in, 50in

Due: Mar-Apr



• Full HD

• 600Hz Sub-field Drive Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Moving Picture Resolution 1080 Lines

• Native Contrast 100,000:1

• 24p Playback Plus

• Freeview HD



TX-L37S20B is a Freeview HD model



LCD S20 Series

TX-L32S20B

TX-L37S20B



Available sizes: 32in, 37in

Due: April



• 100Hz Intelligent Frame Creation Pro

• Motion Focus Technology

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha* Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 100,000:1

• Intelligent Scene Controller

• 24p Smooth Film

• Freeview HD





TX-P50X20B is an affordable, big-screen plasma



Plasma X20 Series

TX-P37X20B

TX-P42X20B

TX-P50X20B



Available sizes: 37in, 42in, 50in

Due: Feb-Mar



• HD Ready

• 100Hz Double Scan

• Dynamic Contrast 2,000,000:1







Panasonic TX-L32X20B

LCD X20 Series

TX-L22X20B

TX-L26X20B

TX-L32X20B



Available sizes: 22in, 26in, 32in

Due: July for 22in, May for 26in, April for 32in



• HD Ready

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 50,000:1





TX-L26C20B is a bedroom-friendly HD Ready set



LCD C20 Series

TX-L19C20B

TX-L26C20B

TX-L32C20B



Available sizes: 19in, 26in, 32in

Due: TBC



• HD Ready

• Wide Viewing Angle with IPS Alpha Panel

• Dynamic Contrast 40,000:1



BLU-RAY PLAYERS



Panasonic also unveiled details of its first 3D Blu-ray player, the DMP-BDT300, expected to go on sale in the UK around May. There are also three non-3D models in the pipeline, the DMP-BD85, DMP-BD65 and DMP-BD45. We're still waiting for confirmation of UK pricing on all models.



Panasonic DMP-BDT300 3D Blu-ray player



3D model

DMP-BDT300

• Full HD, 3D compatible

• BD Live

• 0.5 sec ultra-fast booting

• UniPhier LSI chip

• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus

• Adaptive High Precision 4:4:4

• P4HD Enhanced Full HD upsampling

• 7.1 channel analogue out

• Digital Tube Sound

• VIERA CAST

• DLNA certified

• Wireless LAN adapter

• USB and SD card slots

• Twin HDMI

Panasonic DMP-BD85



Standard models

DMP-BD85

DMP-BD65

DMP-BD45

• HD audio decoding on BD85 and BD65

• 96 kHz surround remaster

• 1080p upscaling

• Viera Cast

• Viera Link

• USB slot with wireless LAN adapter (optional on BD65, not available on BD45)

• SD memory card

• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus

• Power save mode

• 14-second start-up

• DMP-BD85 also has 7.1 channel analogue out, Digital Tube Sound Simulator, DiVX compatibility and 192kHz/24-bit DAC



BLU-RAY RECORDERS



DMR-BS880 Freesat recorder with Blu-ray

As well as two Freesat-toting Blu-ray recorders, Panasonic has announced two Freeview HD models. Pricing and launch dates will be confirmed as soon as possible.

DMR-BW880

DMR-BW780

DMR-BS880

DMR-BS780

500GB HDD on DMR-BW880 and DMR-BS880

250GB HDD on DMR-BW780 and DMR-BS780

HD recording and playback onto Blu-ray and HDD

Twin tuners

DLNA home server, for sending recordings to a DMP-BD85 or Windows 7 PC

SD card slot



HOME CINEMA SYSTEMS

SC-ZT2

Now this sounds as interesting as it looks, offering 7.1 sound from just two speakers. What's more, those speakers are wireless and have 12cm woofers built-in, and the whole system can pass-through Full HD 3D signals. The SC-ZT2 is also compatible with the audio return channel (ARC), so that it can receive your TV's sound through the single HDMI cable.

SC-ZT2





SC-BT730

SC-BT330

SC-BT230



• Wireless LAN ready

• Viera Cast

• Wireless rear speakers (optional on SC-BT330 and BT230)

• PHL Reference Chroma Processor Plus

• True To Cinema sound and picture

• iPod dock

• Advanced bamboo cone speakers

• Kelton-type subwoofer (SC-BT730 and BT330)

Panasonic SC-BT730 Blu-ray system



Soundbars

It's official, Panasonic will be launching its first soundbar products this year. The SC-HTB10 and SC-HTB500 are both expected in Spring and have an HDMI input for easy connection. The SC-HTB500 also has a wireless subwoofer.

The third, and most exciting of the new soundbar range, is the SC-BTB700, which has an integrated Blu-ray drive as well as the wireless subwoofer. Don't expect to see this one in shops until Autumn, though.

Expect pricing and pics of these to follow shortly.

Click here to check out video highlights from the show