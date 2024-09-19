Our favourite cheap noise-cancelling headphones have dropped to their lowest price ever

It has been a great few days if you’re a Sony fan on the hunt for the best cheap wireless headphones. We’ve already brought you a wallet-friendly deal on the entry-level WH-CH520 Bluetooth cans which saw the five-star, no-frills over-ears reach a new low price.

And now, we’re pleased to report there is a tasty saving to be made on their What Hi-Fi? Award-winning step-up siblings, the WH-CH720N. The black version of these headphones can be yours for the very agreeable sum of just £65 at John Lewis.

That marks a significant £34 price drop when comparing their current price to our original ‘tested at’ price.

That’s right, we originally tested these headphones at £99, so this latest price cut gives you an even better reason to take the plunge. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £65 at John Lewis (save £34)

The Sony WH-CH720N are well-made, fun-sounding headphones that deliver good active noise-cancelling and a strong feature set. Great at full price and now even better value thanks to this discount. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

When they passed through our test rooms last year, we gave the Sony WH-CH720 five stars, praising their “pleasing build quality and punchy sound”. We were also big fans of their noise-cancelling abilities at the money.

While more expensive pairs do subdue external noise more effectively, the Sonys still put in a great shift for the money and as a relatively inexpensive pair you can just throw in a bag and take on your travels, they are extremely difficult to fault.

Not only do they add ANC to the equation compared to the WH-CH520, they also bring a sizeable bump in sound quality which more than justifies the extra expense.

You also get a more premium build, a different driver set-up and Sony’s DSEE upscaling which we have found can bring a bump in sound quality, especially if you’re playing low-quality, heavily compressed files. With or without it engaged, the Sonys serve up a musical and driven sound which makes for a fun listening experience whether you’re plying them with rock, pop, hip-hop dance or classical.

This is all topped off with their 35-hour battery life, which should suffice even for the most epic of listening sessions. This jumps up to around 50 hours if you switch noise-cancelling off.

It’s great to see so many headphone deals out there and this is another one you can add to the list. At just £68 we think you could struggle to find a better-value pair of affordable noise-cancelling headphones this side of Black Friday.

