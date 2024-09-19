Our favourite cheap noise-cancelling headphones have dropped to their lowest price ever

By
published

Save £31 on the Award-winning Sony WH-CH720N

Over-ear headphones: Sony WH-CH720N
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

It has been a great few days if you’re a Sony fan on the hunt for the best cheap wireless headphones. We’ve already brought you a wallet-friendly deal on the entry-level WH-CH520 Bluetooth cans which saw the five-star, no-frills over-ears reach a new low price.

And now, we’re pleased to report there is a tasty saving to be made on their What Hi-Fi? Award-winning step-up siblings, the WH-CH720N. The black version of these headphones can be yours for the very agreeable sum of just £65 at John Lewis.

That marks a significant £34 price drop when comparing their current price to our original ‘tested at’ price.

That’s right, we originally tested these headphones at £99, so this latest price cut gives you an even better reason to take the plunge. We guarantee you won’t be disappointed.

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £65 at John Lewis (save £34) Five starsWhat Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

Sony WH-CH720N was £99 now £65 at John Lewis (save £34)
The Sony WH-CH720N are well-made, fun-sounding headphones that deliver good active noise-cancelling and a strong feature set. Great at full price and now even better value thanks to this discount. Five stars
What Hi-Fi? Award 2023 winner

View Deal

When they passed through our test rooms last year, we gave the Sony WH-CH720 five stars, praising their “pleasing build quality and punchy sound”. We were also big fans of their noise-cancelling abilities at the money.

While more expensive pairs do subdue external noise more effectively, the Sonys still put in a great shift for the money and as a relatively inexpensive pair you can just throw in a bag and take on your travels, they are extremely difficult to fault.

Not only do they add ANC to the equation compared to the WH-CH520, they also bring a sizeable bump in sound quality which more than justifies the extra expense.

You also get a more premium build, a different driver set-up and Sony’s DSEE upscaling which we have found can bring a bump in sound quality, especially if you’re playing low-quality, heavily compressed files. With or without it engaged, the Sonys serve up a musical and driven sound which makes for a fun listening experience whether you’re plying them with rock, pop, hip-hop dance or classical.

This is all topped off with their 35-hour battery life, which should suffice even for the most epic of listening sessions. This jumps up to around 50 hours if you switch noise-cancelling off.

It’s great to see so many headphone deals out there and this is another one you can add to the list. At just £68 we think you could struggle to find a better-value pair of affordable noise-cancelling headphones this side of Black Friday.

MORE:

Read our Sony WH-CH720N review

Our pick of the best Sony headphones you can buy

And the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

How active noise-cancelling headphones work: the technology behind ANC

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.