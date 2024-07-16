Our favourite affordable Bluetooth turntable is on sale again for Prime Day – don't miss out!

It's rare to find good turntable deals even during major events such as today's Prime Day sales, but we've spotted this brilliant deal on our favourite five-star Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth record player. This deal sees the price drop down to just £189 at Amazon – a new low price!

This Sony Bluetooth deck is a versatile all-rounder and while it's a great option even at its full price of £249, we're always on the lookout for any discount – and this is the first time we've seen it drop under £200 in months. Be warned that this Sony turntable deal is never live for too long, though, so if you're on the hunt for an entertaining, fuss-free turntable, this could be the best time to make a saving.

Sony PS-LX310BT was £249 now £189 at Amazon (save £60)

This terrific Sony deck is the best Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want convenience and an entertaining sound for their budding record collection. This excellent Prime Day deal shouldn't be missed!

If you're tempted by the trendy-looking retro record players at Urban Outfitters or other high-street shops, we'd veer you away from those and point you to this Sony Bluetooth turntable instead.

It's hard to overstate how effortlessly convenient and talented the Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. Its combination of features and performance (especially at its budget price) has seen the deck stay on our list of best record players and best Bluetooth turntables since we first heard it and awarded it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved, so it's perfect for vinyl newbies – you simply have to place your record on the deck and press 'play'. That's it! The fully automatic operation makes it supremely easy to use, the Bluetooth streaming is convenient and stable when using with Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, and the built-in phono stage makes it versatile to use with active speakers for a neat, compact system.

In our review, we stated: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?" But no... This Sony turntable also sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack all adding a sense of propulsion and impact to your records.

While a purist turntable such as the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E (currently yours for £199 at Richer Sounds) will deliver better clarity, subtler detail and greater dynamic prowess, you will have to invest in a few extra boxes (external phono stage or a stereo amp with one built-in) and cables before you can plug in a pair of speakers.

If you want a straightforward but entertaining and affordable turntable (with the added bonus of Bluetooth streaming), then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT. Grab this belter of a deal at Amazon before it's gone tomorrow!

