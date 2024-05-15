Onkyo's stereo receiver combines modern smarts with audiophile levels of sonic satisfaction

Thinking about upgrading your stereo setup with HDMI and streaming for a music and TV hub combo? Onkyo could be here to help. The Japanese brand has announced the release of its new TX-8470 two-channel network receiver which it claims blends outstanding sonic performance with all the up-to-date connections the modern consumer demands.
The new stereo receiver uses Class G amplification for 110 watts per channel (into 8 ohms), and houses an AKM 32-bit/768kHz two-channel DAC. The audiophile-centred receiver comes with HDMI ARC connectivity (four inputs, one output) and support for 8K and 4K Ultra HD resolutions, plus two optical, a single coaxial and twin USB inputs. You can even boost your setup's bass using the TX-8470's subwoofer output.
Analogue sources are catered to thanks to three RCA line-level inputs, while there are also AM, FM and DAB+ radio tuners integrated into the unit.
Modern music lovers are well catered for, with the network-connected TX-8470 offering hi-res streaming via Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer as well as multi-room capabilities and support for both AirPlay and Chromecast. It also has a Roon Ready certification.
If you're planning on jumping on the vinyl-revival bandwagon, the Onkyo TX-8470 could be right up your street. The new stereo receiver features an isolated moving magnet/moving coil phono stage circuit powered by a dedicated linear analogue power supply, that is claimed to reduce distortion and improve sonic clarity for your records.
Onkyo claims that its two-channel receiver has been meticulously built and designed with a focus on “refined audio output”. The unit's gold-plated terminals and audio-grade capacitors push for a purer, cleaner sound, while the built-in amplifying stage “maximises your loudspeaker performance” for a “superior sound and a richer listening experience”.
The Onkyo TK-8470 is available to order now for $799 (further prices pending).
