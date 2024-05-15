Onkyo's stereo receiver combines modern smarts with audiophile levels of sonic satisfaction

Thinking about upgrading your stereo setup with HDMI and streaming for a music and TV hub combo? Onkyo could be here to help. The Japanese brand has announced the release of its new TX-8470 two-channel network receiver which it claims blends outstanding sonic performance with all the up-to-date connections the modern consumer demands.

The new stereo receiver uses Class G amplification for 110 watts per channel (into 8 ohms), and houses an AKM 32-bit/768kHz two-channel DAC. The audiophile-centred receiver comes with HDMI ARC connectivity (four inputs, one output) and support for 8K and 4K Ultra HD resolutions, plus two optical, a single coaxial and twin USB inputs. You can even boost your setup's bass using the TX-8470's subwoofer output.

Analogue sources are catered to thanks to three RCA line-level inputs, while there are also AM, FM and DAB+ radio tuners integrated into the unit.

Modern music lovers are well catered for, with the network-connected TX-8470 offering hi-res streaming via Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer as well as multi-room capabilities and support for both AirPlay and Chromecast. It also has a Roon Ready certification.

(Image credit: Onkyo)

If you're planning on jumping on the vinyl-revival bandwagon, the Onkyo TX-8470 could be right up your street. The new stereo receiver features an isolated moving magnet/moving coil phono stage circuit powered by a dedicated linear analogue power supply, that is claimed to reduce distortion and improve sonic clarity for your records.

Onkyo claims that its two-channel receiver has been meticulously built and designed with a focus on “refined audio output”. The unit's gold-plated terminals and audio-grade capacitors push for a purer, cleaner sound, while the built-in amplifying stage “maximises your loudspeaker performance” for a “superior sound and a richer listening experience”.

The Onkyo TK-8470 is available to order now for $799 (further prices pending).

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Best AV receivers: the top home cinema amplifiers we've tested

Interested in vinyl? Here are 9 tips for keeping your vinyl tip-top

12 of the best songs to test your speakers