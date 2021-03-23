OLED Nintendo Switch to use new Nvidia chip with enhanced 4K upscaling

We have some more news on the much-rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro. According to Bloomberg, the console will use a new Nvidia chip that allows for 4K upscaling.

The chip allows for something called DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), which is a cutting-edge way of upscaling graphics. This will allow the picture quality for games for Nintendo's new console to be improved, without having ridiculously large file sizes.

DLSS uses an artificial intelligence technology called deep learning neural networks to boost frame rates and generally tidy up graphics. The tech debuted in Nvidia's GeForce RTX graphics chips.

The original Switch console used an Nvidia chip, so Nintendo would be continuing the partnership. The Tegra X1 used in the current Switch is apparently being retired, according to recent reports, which would pave the way for Nintendo to use this new one.

The Bloomberg report also repeats claims that the new OLED Nintendo Switch, complete with its 7in OLED screen will launch this holiday season. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? and we'll bring you all the latest news on the console as and when it drops.

