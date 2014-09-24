This means both the Now TV Entertainment Month Pass, £4.99/month, and Sky Movies Month Pass, £8.99/month, are now available on Apple TV, via the Now TV app. Both still offer a 30-day free trial if you fancy trying them first.

The Entertainment Month Pass gives users access to shows such as Boardwalk Empire along with 13 pay TV channels, without a contract. Other TV shows included in the £4.99/month Entertainment Pass (which will go up to £6.99/month after 16th October) include new shows Legends and The Leftovers, plus classics such as Lost and Mad Men.

The Sky Movies Month Pass gives you access to over 800 movies including Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, American Hustle, Gravity and Oldboy. The Movies pass is available for £8.99/month until 16th October (£9.99/month thereafter).

Available since December, the Sky Sports Day Pass meanwhile gives access to all seven Sky Sports channels, allowing users to watch Premier League matches, European football and Formula 1. The day pass is currently available for £6.99/month but will return to £9.99/month after 27th November.

The Sky Movies Month Pass, Entertainment Month Pass and Sky Sports Day Pass activate immediately upon purchase and are billed direct to customers' iTunes accounts.

