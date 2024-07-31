Next-gen deal alert! Samsung's five-star 8K TV is back to its best price since Prime Day

If you’re looking for an 8K TV, then you’ll want to check out Amazon’s latest deal on the Samsung QN900D.

The deal is live on the retail giant now and lets you grab the 75-inch Samsung QN900D Neo QLED 8K set for £5032.41, a hefty 25 per cent saving on its regular £6699.00 price.

Samsung QN900D was £6699 now £5032.41 on Amazon (save £1667) The QN900D is one of the only 8K TVs to earn a five star rating from our reviewers and we haven't seen it this cheap since Prime Day. 5 Stars

This is the cheapest price we’ve seen the 8K set retail for since Prime Day, where it briefly enjoyed an even healthier 33 per cent price cut.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, having tested the QN900D in our dedicated viewing rooms our reviewers can safely confirm it’s the best 8K TV available right now.

Jump over to our best 8K TV guide and you’ll see it sitting pretty as our main recommendation and the only option with a perfect five star rating.

This is because, during our tests it managed to overcome our biggest issue with 8K TVs – the lack of content mastered and available to watch at that resolution.

It did this with powerful upscaling run by the Samsung QN900D’s clever Neo Quantum 8K AI Gen 3 processor.

The chip let the QN900D successfully upscale 4K and in some tests FHD content to great effect, with the image retaining an enjoyable, generally realistic feel despite the addition of extra pixels and frames based on what Samsung thinks “should” be there.

Hence our reviewers praise:

“The QN900D crucially makes a compelling case for 8K TVs even in the unlikely event that 8K content never becomes a thing [...] The precision with which the QN900D adds the tens of millions of extra pixels required to turn 4K and HD into 8K feels almost mystically impressive.”

Competing 8K sets upscaling felt artificial and slightly archaic by comparison, during our comparison tests.

So if you want a fantastic 8K TV and don’t want to pay full price, Amazon’s latest QN900D deal is well worth considering.

On the off chance you’re not 100 per cent locked in on needing 8K, but still want a new top end TV, you can see a wider selection of savings in our wider best TV deals and best OLED TV deals guides.

