New lowest price for five-star Sony A80L 4K OLED Dolby Atmos TV

The Sony A80L Dolby Almos OLED TV (XR-55A80L) is now available on Amazon for £1649, its lowest-ever price.

Back in April when we reviewed this 55-inch 4K TV, we were impressed with its image above all, describing it as “beautifully sharp, detailed and dynamic… yet also subtle and authentic”.

We tested it at £2399 however we’ve spotted that it has received a price drop of £750 on Amazon. The A80L was fairly expensive compared to some of its key competitors, such as last year’s LG G2 and the Samsung S95B at the time of our review, but this price drop makes it a much more enticing proposition.

Sony 55-inch A80L OLED TV £2399 £1649 at Amazon (save £750) We tested this TV back in April, noting its impressive image, and gave it a five-star review. However, it was fairly expensive when placed alongside key rivals such as LG's G2. This latest price drop brings the A80L down to its lowest-ever price and is worthy of a look.

Sony’s A80L features the Bravia Core App, allowing users to stream movies in higher bit-rates and, therefore higher quality. The TV also comes with 10 credits for purchasing premium movies along with 24 months of unlimited streaming of the general catalogue.

The A80L supports the immersive Dolby Atmos sound format. On the picture front, it supports 4K video as well as the Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HLG formats.

It features two 2.1 HDMI sockets and two with the older 2.0 specification. One of the 2.1 sockets is responsible for handling eARC duties, while both 2.1 sockets support all of the next-gen gaming features you would expect including 4K/120Hz, VRR, and ALLM.

The A80L is also designated ‘Perfect for PlayStation’, which means it will automatically calibrate HDR tone-mapping for games when connected to a PS5.

If you’re after a bargain and don’t fancy waiting for our full review of its big brother, the Sony A95L , which we’re expecting to get in for testing very soon, then this is a great deal.

