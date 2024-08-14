New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: stunning stereo speakers, ravishing radios and awesome AVRs

“You get what you pay for” is, for the most part, a truism that is only very rarely disproved. And it stands, of course, when it comes to loudspeakers. There are some hugely talented speakers costing less than £1000 that are far more talented than you should have the right to expect, but it is between £1000 and £2000 that the sweet spot of cost and performance truly lies. Our round-up of standmount speakers this month brings you some simply stunning performers that will give you years of joy.

Thirty or forty years ago, a tuner was an integral part of a hi-fi system; but even with the advent of broadband and streaming, the medium is still going reassuringly strong. Our radio round-up gives you some terrific options, whether for out and about, in the garden or in your living room.

Home cinema is catered for too with an informative guide to AV amplifiers.

Stunning speakers

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you are thinking of buying a standmount speaker between £1200 and £2000, you need this month's What Hi-Fi?

This isssue we review our favourite standmounters in this price bracket; a mix of veteran masters and standout newcomers. At this price point, stereo speakers are able to deliver a level of sound quality that is significantly higher than that of cheaper models, yet they can do so without breaking the bank. Essentially, this is the loudspeaker sweet spot where ‘talented’ and ‘affordable’ overlap.

The other big plus for speakers at this level is that they can usually work effectively with amplifiers costing up to twice as much as they do. So if you match them with a similarly priced source or amp today, when you are looking to upgrade your system further down the line you won’t necessarily need to replace them; they will simply pass on the superior benefits of your new kit.

Find our picks of the best standmounters at this price in this month's mag!

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Going gaga for radio

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you’ve just tuned in, don’t touch that dial! We have an important announcement: Queen were right, Buggles were wrong. Video never did truly kill the radio star, and people are just as ‘gaga’ for radio as ever.

The difference these days is with the rise of internet radio, and the use of smartphones and wireless speakers through which you can access your fix of radio content, without the need for a dedicated radio. But that just means that now, the humble radio often needs to be a jack of all trades, providing Bluetooth in addition to DAB and FM, while still, most importantly, sounding great.

This month we round up our favourite radios, from those majoring in pocket-sized convenience to those with lovely looking retro appeal. All have great clarity with voices, making them ideal for talk radio and podcasts, while their musical presentation will still keep you listening and tapping your feet along, whether you’re listening over Bluetooth or good ol’ FM radio.

You can be sure there’s something for every kind of radio-phile here, and covering a broad span of budgets. Find out more in What Hi-Fi?'s latest issue!

System of the Month

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our recent review of the Monitor Audio Studio 89 standmounters revealed a pair of speakers that perform admirably for their price, and certainly merit a place on any shortlist should your budget allow.

At roughly the same time, give or take a week or two, our team also had Audiolab’s new music streamer the 9000N to put through its paces. Which we also rather like, of course. It didn’t then take too long to wonder how we could get these two five-star winners together in a system that might do even a touch more than merely doing them justice. Adding in the Arcam A15 integrated amp, we feel we have done just that.

Read more in October's What Hi-Fi?

AV receiving loud and clear

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you are looking to replicate the audio-visual experience of going to the cinema in your own home, there is no substitute for installing a proper surround-sound system with a dedicated AV amplifier and suitable speaker package.

We start with three relatively affordable AV receivers in our round up this month and, with our final three, move into more premium territory. Cheaper AV amps are often effective at providing good surround sound and usually come laden with features, but it is only by paying a bit more that you can achieve the kind of scale and sound quality that could justifiably be described as cinematic. More expensive AV amps also provide more channels, allowing you to better incorporate features such as Dolby Atmos.

Either way, you should find something to suit – read our AVR round-up in this month's What Hi-Fi?

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This month, as always, our First Tests section is packed to the gills with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

This month the Sony Bravia 9 brings Mini LED and the promise of higher brightness to the TV world. Does Sony succeed in its mission? We put the whopping 75-inch Bravia 9 through its paces in our dedicated test rooms to find out. And you can find out more in this month's mag!

Moving on to something quite a bit smaller, and a lot easier to fit through our test room doors, we take a look at Apple's latest iPad Pro 13-inch. For movie watching and music listening on the go, this new tablet is peerless and we duly awarded it the full five stars. On the hi-fi side of things, we've run the rule over Roksan's new Attessa streaming amp and Audiolab's 9000N music streamer, as well as JBL's new Xtreme 4 wireless speaker. Then, rounding things out, we have reviews of Sivga's very woody SVO21 Robin over-ear headphones, Philips latest OLED TV, the 809, and JVC's new DLA-NZ800 laser projector.

See what our review team thought of all these products in October's What Hi-Fi?

If you've got a spare few grand...

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our Temptations section of the magazine is all about the best. And, sometimes, the best doesn't come cheap.

This month we test a pricey pair of standmounters from the inimitable Wilson Benesch, the Discovery 3Zero. Are they worth their substantial price tag? Actually, we rather think they are. We were pleased with the attack and bite on offer and taut yet fluid bass, and concluded that "they really are the complete deal". Read more about these distinctive and distinguished speakers in this month's mag.

Then it's time for something a little different. Kaleidescape's dedicated home cinema player and movie server is something aimed squarely at those with space for a home cinema room, perhaps on your own yacht. But should you be lucky enough to have that kind of money, the company's Strato C player and Terra Prime Solid-State drive may well be worth considering.

Find out more about both these top-class products in October's What Hi-Fi?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2023's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the October 2024 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition