New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: next level turntables and cracking TVs

Rega’s hugely impressive Planar 3 turntable has absolutely dominated the midrange record-deck market for almost as long as we can remember. Indeed, not only has it consistently won a Best Buy in our annual Awards (watch out for next month’s mag!) but it has also taken away our most coveted gong in the turntable category – Product of the Year – for the past decade and more.

That period of dominance for the Planar 3, though, is now being challenged. We have three new turntables from Cambridge Audio, Dual and Pro-Ject attempting to overturn the apple cart.

In December's What Hi-Fi? we also present our pick of the best flagship TVs and 48-50in TVs , each of which will do a sterling job engrossing you in both movies, and – fingers crossed – a successful World Cup to come for England and Wales.

And, as usual, we also have reviews of the very latest hi-fi and AV products in our First Tests section.

Going for a spin

Rega's Planar 3 has been the all-conquering champion turntable in its class for some time. In fact, we can’t think of another product that has dominated its market sector with so much authority. The original was launched in the late-1970s, and since then, through various iterations, it has been the obvious choice at its level.

It remains a simple, well-engineered deck that puts performance first and is the current What Hi-Fi? Award winner in its class. But now a trio of new decks around the similar £650-£850 mark emerge to challenge the Rega’s throne, from Pro-Ject, Cambridge Audio and Dual.

Can the Dual CS 518, Cambridge Audio Alva ST or Pro-Ject Debut Pro steal the Rega's crown? Find out in this month's What Hi-Fi?

Improve your 'vision

Now might be the best time to invest in a new TV, whether you're settling in for telly bingeing on a cold winter's night, movie watching or the (unusually timed) World Cup in Qatar. This month we round up the best TVs you can buy right now - from OLEDs to QLEDs, QD-OLEDs and all manner of latest panel tech, these represent the best televisions at a variety of budgets. Something for everyone, whatever the size of your room or the depth of your wallet.

Enter the Atmos-sphere

This month we round up – count 'em! – 22 of the best movie scenes that will really put your Dolby Atmos system to the test. All of these movies have superbly judged sound, and Atmos will pick out those precise placements of effects and dialogue by Hollywood sound engineers, to make your viewing all the more immersive.

First with reviews

As always our First Tests section is where you'll find our famously in-depth, impartial and expert reviews of all the latest AV and hi-fi kit.

We dive right in this month with the fantastically specified Deno AVR-X2800H, which exceeds expectations at its price-point with one of the best all-round feature sets in the AV receiver world right now. We have a brace of new wireless earbuds on test too: the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and the Beats Fit Pro. Roberts' Stream range of DAB radios has always been top of our budget radio recommendations, and the new Stream 94L remains a great buy. Sony's 'budget' Xperia 10 IV is a cracking phone for the money, and is great for watching movies and listening to music. LG's new flagship soundbar certainly packs it in, but will the LG S95QR impress with its overall performance? Find out in this month's mag!

And finally, we give the excellent Epson EH-LS12000B 4K projector a run out. Find out what we made of all these products in December's What Hi-Fi?

High-end highlights

As always, our Temptations section of What Hi-Fi? is where you'll find high-end hi-fi and AV products with a price-tag to match.

This month we take a look at Audiovector's R6 Arreté floorstanders. These speakers are wonderfully music performers that get us to focus on the music rather than the hi-fi mechanics. Or, for that matter, the eye-watering price!

We also take a look at the Melco N10/2-S38. This is top-flight digital storage, that if you've got the money will help your digital music sing. Read more on this in December's What Hi-Fi? issue.

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home theatre speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

