Musical Fidelity M3x DAC is the gateway to affordable high-end design

Musical Fidelity has introduced the M3x DAC as the new entry point into its high-end digital-to-analogue converter design.

Influenced by the next-model-up M6x DAC and promising to offer “near-M6 series performance at a more accessible [price]”, the M3x DAC is built around an upsampling Burr Brown SRC4392 chip which re-clocks all PCM audio signals and converts them into 24-bit and 192kHz. This figure also represents the upper PCM file limit of the DAC, which also supports native playback of DSD256.

The DAC feeds both RCA and balanced XLR outputs, both of which get their own output buffer. Musical Fidelity says the output stages deliver high-current drive and low noise, priding them on their “exceptionally” low distortion.

(Image credit: Musical Fidelity)

The design around it features Musical Fidelity's toroidal transformer (called ‘Super Silent Power Transformer’) – as seen too on the M6x – with industrial-grade power sockets that the company says have low electromagnetic radiation and is designed to eliminate interference and transformer hum. And a lot of care seems to have been taken with the circuit board, which the company says has a custom-tailored design and layout.

That’s all presented in a sleek steel chassis with an extruded aluminium front panel – similar to the M6x but with fewer labels and LED displays (for fewer inputs and filters) decorating its facade.

The Musical Fidelity M3x DAC will be available from July, priced at £1349.

