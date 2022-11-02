Multipoint connectivity and hi-res audio mode added to 5-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds

Sennheiser's fantastic Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds are getting a free upgrade, thanks to a new firmware update, bringing multipoint connectivity as well as support for 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio, too.

When we reviewed the Momentum True Wireless 3 earbuds, we at What Hi-Fi? gave them five-stars in our official review, calling their sound refined and insightful, complimenting their aptX Adaptive Bluetooth support, and appreciating the price of these buds.

Now, these earbuds are set to be an even better deal. First up, multipoint connectivity. After updating, you'll be able to pair your Momentums with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously and effortlessly switch between them whenever you want, according to Sennheiser.

What's more is that you'll even be able to use multipoint with all mutually supported codecs on the Momentum True Wireless 3, including aptX Adaptive and SBC, across different devices from different brands. But multipoint isn't all you're getting with this new firmware update from Sennheiser.

The other big upgrade coming to these buds is in the audio department. This update adds a new hi-res sound mode that supports 24-bit/96kHz audio, bringing the audio quality of the Momentum True Wireless 3 more in line with the full-fat experience of wired headphones, according to Sennheiser. One slight proviso is that the bit rate supported by the Sennheisers only goes as high as 420kbps which is still lower than the bit rate used by CD so technically, you still won't be listening in hi-res.

Simply enable the hi-res mode within Sennheiser's Smart Control App, and you'll be good to go. And all you'll have to do to get all these new features on your Momentum True Wireless 3 is to update your buds to the latest firmware as well as update the Sennhesier app. The update is live now.

