Millionaires assemble! You can now apply to buy LG's new $300,000 TV with B&O's priciest speakers

LG is offering its new Magnit 4K Micro LED screen with a pair of Beolab 90 high-end speakers courtesy of premium manufacturer Bang & Olufsen, and the prices involved are eye-watering.

Designed as a luxury, full-spec domestic cinema system, the 136-inch Magnit will come fully kitted out with a pair of Beolab 90s – a set of distinctively styled speakers birthed from the minds of Bang & Olufsen. Featuring an atypical design, the eye-catching Beolab 90 speakers, combined with the enormous, striking Magnit TV, are sure to create an impression in any home. Though we haven't tested the TV or speakers so can't attest to how they actually perform.

On the subject of the Magnit, LG's Micro LED tech allows the screen to exist without a bezel or frame around it, creating an edgeless, "infinite aspect". In keeping with the luxury aesthetic, the edges are crafted from brushed aluminium, while the accompanying Beolab 90 speakers are crafted from aluminium, fabric and oak for that distinctive luxury look.

The Magnit's 4K UHD (3849 x 2160), 120Hz refresh rate screen delivers 2000 nits of peak brightness and is kitted out internally with the a9 processor that LG has used in many of its recent TVs, often to great success.

Those accompanying Beolab 90s are, according to the manufacturer, "the culmination of Bang & Olufsen's wildest dreams", boasting 8200W per speaker and weighing 137kg each. If you're planning on splashing out on this particularly premium bundle, you might want to make sure you've got enough space, then, and preferably no proximate neighbours.

LG and Bang & Olufsen have at least ensured that their two new bedfellows are somewhat compatible, with the webOS platform installed on the Magnit and Bang & Olufsen’s software application now merging as one. Handily, you can control both the Magnit and the Beolab 90 via a Bang & Olufsen remote control.



LG's recent televisual efforts, including the five-star C3 and G3 models, have been deeply impressive, while its soundbars (see the USE62) have occasionally lagged behind. Perhaps it makes sense, therefore, for the Korean brand to focus its full attention on the visual side of things while letting the folks at B&O take care of the audio.

Right, let's take a deep breath and talk prices. Currently, the LG Magnit will set you back $300,000 (around £262,906 / AU$462,658) while the Beolab 90 will cost you a further £93,250 / $120,000, although we're not currently clear as to whether you get a discounted multi-buy deal for the TV and speakers combined.

Also, you can't yet outright buy the LG Magnit, rather you're required to "apply to buy" rather than simply popping the TV, speakers or no speakers, into your virtual basket. Either way, you'd better start saving...

