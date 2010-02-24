I've read this several times now, and I still can't work out the twisted corporate logic involved. See what you think...

"TOKYO (Dow Jones)--Sony Corp. said Wednesday that it will restructure its network services operations by absorbing the business into the parent company.



The company's network services operations are currently a part of its game unit Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.



The reorganization will proceed in three stages; Sony Computer Entertainment will change its name to SNE Platform, but its key game console and software operations will then be split off to a new company called Sony Computer Entertainment.

"Sony will then absorb SNE Platform effective April 1."

???

