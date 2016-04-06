By now we’re accustomed to 65in 4K TVs and what to expect from them. But this month, we’ve taken on two new models from Philips and Hisense and put them up against our favourite 65in Samsung TV from 2015. Do the newcomers have what it takes to muscle out the old timer?

Stereo amplifier head-to-head

Cambridge’s CXA80 arrived in our test rooms with much anticipation. However, the bigger brother to the Award-winning CXA60 has arrived in a market now led by the Arcam A19. So naturally, we put them head-to-head to see which comes out on top. Will the Cambridge’s onboard DAC give it the edge?

Hi-res download sites

Hi-res audio streaming is still limited, so in the meantime we have to make do with download sites. That’s no bad thing though, as our in-depth look at Qobuz Sublime, Onkyo Music and Technics Tracks shows.

Hi-res audio on your iPhone

Apple's iPhone may sound superior to many of its Android rivals, but unfortunately it doesn’t natively support the hi-res audio format. So, how do you play back the hi-res audio albums you’ve bought?

Thankfully, our how-to guide will show you the ways around the problem and get your iPhone singing sweetly.

The rise of 4K

If you’ve been holding out on buying a 4K TV because you’re worried it’ll soon be obsolete, don't worry. With TVs coming down in price and the amount of 4K content increasing, now is a good time to buy. Our Insider section explains everything you need to know.

And that's not all...

The Temptations section this month features two superb products: an integrated amplifier from Octave, a brand we’ve never heard of before, and a phono stage from Cyrus, a company with a successful history.

No issue of What Hi-Fi? would be complete without a First Tests section. This month, there are reviews of the Panasonic DMP-UB900, the first dedicated 4K Ultra-HD Blu-ray player and the Rega Planar 3, a turntable that has some mighty big shoes to fill.

Don’t forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!