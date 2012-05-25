The deal will also see the Saturday night showing of Match of the Day available on the BBC iPlayer for the first time.
Previously only Match of the Day 2 was available on BBC iPlayer but now both programmes will be available on the catch-up TV service.
The Saturday night airing of Match of the Day will become available at midnight on Mondays.
The new deal starts at the end of next season, 2012-13, ensuring the programme will be on the BBC until at least the 2015-16 season.
Match of the Day will celebrate its 50th anniversary in August 2014.
