Majority's new Dolby Atmos soundbar offers upfiring drivers for under £100

If you have been paying attention to soundbar releases, you will know it’s almost unheard of for a soundbar under £100 to feature upfiring drivers.

However, Cambridgeshire-based brand Majority have bucked this trend with its new Elias soundbar which remarkably offers direct Atmos audio at an impressively affordable price.



Most Dolby Atmos soundbars at this price point use virtualised height channels. Even the five-star Sonos Beam Gen 2, several hundreds of pounds more expensive than the Elias, does not use upfiring drivers.

(Image credit: Majority)

The Elias soundbar is designed in a 2.1.2 channel configuration, offering 160W of total power. It features a range of connectivity options, including HDMI eARC, USB, Optical and Auxiliary inputs. There’s also Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless streaming from your phone or table.

Weighing in at just 1.73kg and measuring roughly 6.9 x 61 x 10cm (hwd), it’s a compact and lightweight unit which should fit neatly underneath most small-to-medium-sized TVs. Its surface is covered in a sleek rounded grille which should also help the bar fit into its surroundings visually.

The Elias is wall mountable too, coming packed with brackets and wall fixings for seamless integration with your space. It also comes with a remote control for convenient adjustments of settings such as sound modes.

The Majority Elias soundbar is available to order now for £89.95 at Amazon.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I listened to a £200 Dolby Atmos soundbar and it could be a real bargain

Read our full Samsung Q990D review

And our picks for the best soundbars available, tested by our experts