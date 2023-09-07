Lyngdorf's MXA-8400 amplifier is an 8-channel powerhouse with Purifi tech

Lyngdorf Audio has launched its most powerful amplifier yet at CEDIA 2023 – and boy, is there power on tap here! The new MXA-8400 power amplifier combines the Danish company's PowerPerfect power supply design with Purifi's Eigentakt Class D amplification to deliver a mighty eight channels of 400 watts (into four ohms in two-channel mode).

The multi-channel amplifier complements the brand's existing MP-40 2.1 and MP-60 2.1 processors, which can decode up to sixteen output channels for Dolby Atmos and DTS-X AV setups. "The MXA-8400 was designed with Lyngdorf MP multichannel processor owners and home cinema enthusiasts in mind, who made an intentional choice to upgrade from integrated AVRs to best-in-class separates,” says Roland Hoffmann of Lyngdorf Audio.

Purifi's Eigentakt technology – also found in a number of other amplifiers, most notably by NAD – features patented error correction for "extremely low" distortion, with the amplifier's sonic goal being to produce "incredibly neutral sound performance, with negligible audible noise" at any frequency and volume.

(Image credit: Lyngdorf)

Lyngdorf's latest power supply has been specially designed to cope with the MXA-8400's combined 3.2 kilowatts of output power (and even higher peak power), even when all of the channels are driven. The design utilises channel balancing, filtering and several protection systems in an effort to overcome what the company believes to be a limit of many multi-channel models.

The output channels are bridgeable in pairs, with power ratings up to 800 watts per channel for four channels (into eight ohms in bridge mode).

Input count is pretty generous too, with the MXA-8400's rear panel accommodating four pairs of XLRs.

Following its launch at CEDIA this week, production for the Lyngdorf Audio MXA-8400 power amplifier (£7999 / AU$16,500) will begin at the company's facilities in Skive, Denmark, with availability commencing in November.

MORE:

Yamaha’s new streaming amp and all-in-one system look to unify listening throughout your home

August's Pick of the Month: Bowers & Wilkins and Q Acoustics deliver a trio of hi-fi treats

An ode to big speakers: why size matters (and science agrees)