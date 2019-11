Logitech has launched the Clock Radio Dock S400i, a feature-packed system aimed squarely at your bedside.

Equipped with an iPhone/iPod dock, FM radio, clock and alarm. There are dual alarm settings, a snooze button and a remote control.

The S400i works with all generations of the iPhone, the iPod touch, iPod nano and the 6th-generation iPod classic. There's a 3.5mm audio input for connecting other music portables.

The Logitech Clock Radio Dock S400i is out now priced £80.

