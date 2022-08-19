LG C2 and G2 OLEDs are the first TVs to get Dolby Vision Precision Detail

LG's high-end TVs just got better. Its C2 and G2 models are the first to add Dolby Vision Precision Detail to their feature sets, flatpanelshd (opens in new tab) reports. This reveals extra detail in the picture, and is especially effective in dark scenes.

This feature was initially planned to launch in June of this year, but has arrived a couple of months late. It lands as part of firmware version 03.20.24, and is only available on the C2 and G2. The feature will come to the LG Z2 8K OLED TV at a later date, as well as TVs from other brands.

The firmware version requires LG's Alpha 9 Gen 5 video processor.

This isn't the first time an LG TV has been first with a Dolby technology. The South Korean brand was the first to use Dolby Vision in its TVs, the first to add 4K@120 support for Dolby Vision and the first with Dolby Vision IQ.

Dolby Vision seeks to show HDR images as accurately as possible. It does so through the use of dynamic metadata – this carries scene-by-scene instructions that a Dolby Vision-capable display can use to make sure it portrays the content as close to the filmmakers' vision as possible. Its rival, HDR10, only has static metadata, making it less accurate.

Dolby Vision IQ uses the TV's light sensors to take the ambient lighting conditions into account, so it will vary the picture based on the lighting conditions in the room. And Dolby Vision Precision Detail takes this on a step, adjusting the light levels of every area of the screen in order to increase contrast, sharpness and detail of Dolby Vision content, picking out more detail, especially in dimly-lit parts.

The firmware update also promises to improve black handling, AirPlay functionality, AV1 playback and voice recognition. It should be rolling out to compatible TVs now.

