Lenco’s transparent portable CD player oozes 90s hi-fi vibes

Lenco has revealed two new portable audio systems, the PDR-046GY portable radio, and more curiously, the transparent SCD-24TR CD player harking back to the glory of see-through tech in the late nineties and early naughts.

The SCD-24TR is a portable stereo system with a built-in CD player and radio that a mains connection or batteries can power. The unit weighs 1.4kg and measures roughly 22cm wide, making it fairly petite and lightweight. Thanks to its simple, compact design and ability to run off of batteries, it could be a great option for taking on the go or a simple way to help a younger person get started on their journey of audio discovery.

The built-in CD player supports CD, CD-R, and CD-RW disc formats. Aside from a 3.5mm headphone output and a small display which displays track or station information, the system’s main feature of note is the programmable memory on offer. Lenco claims you can store and play your favourite music on the system, though it isn’t clear how much memory is available. We have reached out for more information and will report back here when we find out.

Lenco PDR-046GY radio (Image credit: Lenco)

Moving on to the PDR-046GY portable stereo radio. The system can receive DAB, DAB+, and FM signals and offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that allows the system to be used as a portable streaming speaker with your phone, tablet, or laptop. It also has a 3.5mm auxiliary input for use with external sources.

Like Lenco’s transparent CD player, this new radio is also designed to be travel-friendly as it includes an integrated rechargeable battery and sports a slim design, measuring 18cm in width and around 6cm in height and depth. There is a 2.4-inch colour display which shows detailed information about the music being played, and you can also program up to 30 different presets for convenient switching between your favourite stations.

The Lenco SCD-24TR CD player is available now for £48, while the PDR-046GY radio can be picked up for £88.

