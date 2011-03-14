KEF has introduced an all-new version of its Universal Wireless System with enhanced software and a more powerful transmitter, for £450.

Primarily designed for home cinema enthusiasts who do not want wires trailing across the room to rear speakers, it is ideal for 5.1 home cinema systems, and a second KEF Universal Wireless System 2.0 set can enable expansion to a 7.1 system

The system wirelessly transmits music from your Blu-ray, CD player or other source component to your speakers. All you have to do is connect the transmitter to your source, and each of the two receivers to a speaker and power outlet.

To guard against interference from other devices such as wi-fi routers, microwave ovens and cordless phones, the KEF system uses a narrow signal band coupled with KEF's advanced error correction technology.

It also uses Advanced Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum (AAFHSS) technology: a detector constantly searches for potentially conflicting transmissions, and if any are found it 'hops' to a different channel. keeping the signal stable.

“The KEF Universal Wireless System 2.0 is ideal for music and movie lovers who wish to eliminate wiring between amplifiers and speakers, allowing them to create an outstanding listening environment without the need for clutter or compromising sound quality,” said Steve Halsall, managing director, KEF’s UK Business Unit.

“It can also transmit sound from devices like computers and MP3 players, with a signal capable of powering speakers in nearby rooms and even outdoors.”

