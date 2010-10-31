Trending

KEF adds larger T205 system to its new T Series

By News 

£1500 package uses larger T301 speakers on left and right channels for greater power and slam

The front left and right channels are handled by T301 speakers, standing 60cm tall and using twin 11.5cm mid/bass units and a 25mm tweeter. That gives them the same configuration as the T301c speaker used for the centre channel in the package.

The mid/bass driver is a new slimline design, with the suspension and magnet system moved to the side of the voice coil, and a flat, rigid diaphragm, allowing the unit to deliver the performance of a conventional 11.5cm unit, but only being a little over a third of the depth, at just 2.7cm.

The rear channel speakers are KEF's T101, and the subwoofer is the T-2, combining a 25cm bass unit with a 250W Class D amplifier.

