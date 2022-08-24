JBL's flagship Quantum 910 Wireless headset delivers immersive in-game audio

At Gamescom 2022, JBL has announced the new JBL Quantum 910 Wireless gaming headset. The Quantum 910 will be going on sale this September, and it will retail for £229.99 / $249.99 / €249.99 / approximately AU$379.99. If you're lucky enough to be at Gamescom right now, you can check out the new headset at the JBL Quantum booth.

The Quantum 910 comes packed with a 2.4Ghz wireless connection alongside Bluetooth 5.2, and you can use the headset over USB if you'd like. There's also active noise-cancellation, a 3.5mm jack and a boom mic with echo and noise suppression, too. Inside are 50mm Harman drivers that are "hi-res certified" and the battery life lasts up to 39 hours.

However, the flagship features of the Quantum 910 come down to JBL's QuantumSPHERE360™, QuantumSPATIAL 360™, and Quantum SURROUND technologies that work together to offer up a fully 3D 360-degree audio space complete with head tracking sensors, for the ultimate in immersive gaming audio. According to JBL, this makes it easier to locate your enemies by sound, giving you a competitive advantage.

Conveniently, you can use a JBL Quantum 910 with any platform, including PC, console and mobile – including Nintendo Switch. So regardless of what device you're using or whether it's wireless or not, the Quantum 910 will work just fine with your gaming device of choice. Plus, the headset's flip-up-to-mute boom mic promises crystal-clear audio quality whether you're in-game or on a call.

We'll have to get our hands on a Quantum 910 to test out all these features, but JBL is a heavyweight in the audio world and the new headset follows on from JBL's first ever gaming headphones released in 2020, the JBL Quantum series. Already keen on a pair? You'll be able to get your hands on one this September from the JBL site.



MORE:

Read about why the death of Blu-ray is bad for gamers

Everything you need to know about headphones vs headsets

And make sure to check out the best PS5 games for picture and sound