In this issue, we conduct the ultimate tablet showdown, with eight devices from Amazon, Apple, Archos, Asus, Google, LG, Samsung and Tesco going head-to-head in a bid to take the up to 8-inch tablet crown.

We've also got an exclusive first look at the Cyrus Lyric 09 streaming system. Moving away from traditional Cyrus styling, the wireless streaming Lyric 09 provoked some mixed reactions. Take a look and see what you think.

Speaking of wireless, we've rounded up seven wireless speakers between £120-£170. Bayan Audio, Beats, Bose, Creative, JBL, Panasonic and Ultimate Ears speakers are given the full What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision treatment.

And if that wasn't enough, if you're in the market for a budget Blu-ray player, then we have you covered. Models from Toshiba, Sony, LG, Pioneer and Philips get put through their paces to see which one can rule all. And they cost from just £80!

To round off the big tests this issue, we've sampled a selection of in-ear headphones. Eight pairs ranging from £70-£99 are subjected to our rigorous testing. The Award-winning Beyerdynamic MMX 101iEs feature, but can they still reign supreme?

With television technology being one of the hot topics at the moment, we've provided an Ultimate Guide, detailing our favourite TVs of 2013. All screen types are included; LCD/LED, Plasma, OLED and 4K, with reviews for stand-out sets for each.

In Insider we've provided a summary of some of the big things to except from the International CES 2014 show in Las Vegas, as well talk about the latest trend for curved screens. Curvature features in competition, with the chance to win the LG curved OLED TV.

All this and more is in the January 2014 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now. And don't forget you can download the mag directly to your iPad or buy a single copy online.

By Max Langridge

