Jabra-cadabra! Prime Day 2 conjures up five magical wireless earbuds deals

There are so many wireless earbuds on the market right now that it can be tough to know when to start. Thanks to Amazon Prime Deal Days – happening right now – that choice might have been made easier.

Jabra earbuds are currently experiencing huge discounts across their wireless range, so this is the time to act, but you've got to be quicker than Speedy Gonzales with a jetpack if you want to take full advantage. We review hundreds of wireless earbuds over the course of our collective careers, so we know exactly what a good deal looks like.

We've shortlisted six great models below that are discounted as part of Prime Day 2, but there's a host of Jabra tech on sale on Amazon.

Jabra Elite 10 was £230 now £180 at Amazon (save £50) The Elite 10 are perhaps the most refined and powerful buds that Jabra has ever made, and they only just came out earlier this year! Packed with features, including flagship noise-cancelling and even head-tracking tech, these are earbuds designed to compete with the very best.

Jabra Elite 4 Active was £120 now £66 at Amazon (save £54)

Small and light to wear and vibrant to listen to, the Elite 4 Active are a great choice for when you need a pair of robust, well-made and listenable buds that can be used every day or as part of your workout set-up. And that discount? It's a whopper! Read our Jabra Elite 4 Active review

Jabra Elite 7 Active was £170 now £95 at Amazon (save £75)

The more 'elite' step up from the Elite Active 4 come with some serious specs. There's Multipoint, voice pick-up sensors and three major voice assistants packed in, not to mention a very strong IP57 rating. At nearly 45 per cent off, they represent one heck of a deal, if you're happy with that fetching Mint colourway, that is.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro was £200 now £120 at Amazon (save £80)

If you just want a pair of really fine earbuds to take anywhere and put through anything, the Pro must be on your list. With a rich sound, long battery life, loads of voice assistants, improved voice calls and, of course, hybrid ANC, the heavily discounted 7 Pro are truly professional.

Jabra Elite 3 was £61 now £50 at Amazon (save £11)

If saving money is your aim, take a look at the Elite 3. They might be cheap (now even cheaper with a 20 per cent discount), but you still receive ANC, HearThrough call tech, 24 hours of total battery life and even Fast Pair with Android devices. Not bad for a penny under £50!

What is Prime Big Deal Days and do I need to be a Prime member to participate?

Right now, Amazon is holding its Prime Big Deal Days sales event; essentially an autumn version of July's Prime Day.

As the name implies, Prime Big Deal Days sees big discounts across everything from headphones, TVs, speakers, hi-fi equipment and all that good stuff in which we're interested. The October Prime event has seen major savings already, and those prices will continue to stay low until at least the end of play today (11th October).

Do you need to be a member to take advantage? Essentially, yes. Amazon does offer non-Prime members a handful of deals, but only Prime subscribers get exclusive access to the most generous discounts.

