I've found the best Boxing Day deal on Sony's XM5 headphones so you don't have to – and it's a new lowest-ever price

You won't find better-value premium noise-cancelling headphones than the Sony WH-1000XM5, which are multi-What Hi-Fi? Award winners and my favourite everyday pair of wireless over-ears. The cherry on the proverbial cake? Right now in the Boxing Day sales, they can be picked up for just £216.

Earlier this month, the flagship Sony over-ears dropped to just £220.50 at Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds with the use of site-specific discount codes – and they are they still live at the time of writing. But now Amazon has done what Amazon typically does and gone one better, knocking off extra pounds to deliver the lowest-ever price on these popular Sonys.

They can now be bought for just £216 at Amazon in their navy finish once you've ticked the 'Apply 10% voucher'. (The other colour finishes match the Sevenoaks and Richer Sounds prices.) This beats their £245 Black Friday deal and makes them £163 cheaper than their launch price.

In our WH-1000XM5 review, we said, "If you are looking for a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, your auditioning should start here." In the competitive sub-£300 field, these multi-Award-winning headphones combine benchmark sound quality with great noise-cancelling, a comfortable fit and a superb range of features. Tick the 'apply 10% voucher' box

The WH-1000XM5 headphones have set the benchmark ever since they launched in 2022. For some months now, customers haven't had to pay their £379 launch price to bag them, as the headphones have sat closer to £300 for some time now. Still, it certainly isn't every day that they can be picked up for a price as low as £216.

The Sony's come with excellent active noise-cancellation (second best only to the £349 Bose QuietComfort Ultra), complete with a transparency mode that temporarily lets sound in when you do want to hear your surroundings. Also on the features front is LDAC Bluetooth codec support, a 30-hour battery life, a built-in mic for voice calls, and both physical and touch controls. They also weigh 250g, which keeps them feeling light and comfortable on the head.

The XM5 headphones continue to impress me and What Hi-Fi?'s wider in-house reviews team with their all-day comfort levels, strong noise-cancelling and musical sound quality. Sure, they don't have spatial audio support like the pricier AirPods Max and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones do, nor do they have the 60-hour battery of the cheaper Sennheiser Momentum 4, but for their competitive asking price they are the market class-leaders.

I use the XM5 every day and they never disappoint – they are comfortable to wear for hours, clear for voice calls, block sound out when I need them to, and sound great. If you've been eyeing them up for a while, I think now is a great time to get your hands on them – at £216 at Amazon they are the cheapest they have ever been.

