iPhone 15 to launch on 13 September, sources say

The iPhone 15 could launch in just six weeks' time. Sources are telling 9to5Mac that the handset will arrive on 13th September.

That's a Wednesday, which is a break from Apple's traditional Tuesday launches. But it's not unheard of – the iPhone 14 launched on 7th September 2022, which was also a Wednesday. Could Wednesday be the new Tuesday?

The information isn't rock solid. Multiple sources have told 9to5Mac that mobile carriers have asked employees not to take holiday on 13th September due to a "major smartphone announcement". While it's not confirmation per se, it is the biggest hint yet at a possible launch date.

Should the iPhone 15 announcement be on 13th September, pre-orders would probably begin that Friday, 15th September. The phones would likely go on sale a week later, on 22nd September.

In previous years, some models of iPhone have launched later than others due to shortages. Rumours say at least one model in the year's range could be delayed for the same reason.

The iPhone 15 is expected to have a new design, with slightly more curved edges and slimmer bezels. All four models are thought to have the Dynamic Island which debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro models and USB-C ports in place of the Lightning ones of old.

The Pro models should have a more powerful processor than the non-Pros, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max (rumoured to be renamed iPhone 15 Ultra) might have a new periscope camera lens, too.

Expect plenty more rumours between now and September. We'll bring you the latest as soon as they arrive.

