iPhone 13 rumoured to have longer battery life

The iPhone 13 is shaping up to be more evolution than revolution, with subtle changes adding to an already excellent device. And this latest rumour supports that – Apple is set to give its next handset the biggest ever bump in terms of battery size.

According to ZDNet, all models in the range will benefit from bigger batteries. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to get a 4352mAh battery (up from 3687mAh in the iPhone 12 Pro Max), with the iPhone 12 Pro and standard iPhone 12 set to jump from 2815mAh to 3095mAh. The Mini will also benefit, increasing from 2227mAh on the iPhone 12 Mini to 2406mAh on the iPhone 13 model.

There are also rumours that the A15 processor will be 15 to 20 per cent more efficient in terms of power consumption, so we could be looking at some considerable gains.

While it's not the most exciting improvement Apple could make, longer battery life will make a real difference in day-to-day use. The iPhone 12 Mini has come in for particular criticism over its battery life, so a small handset that lasts longer before needing to be juiced up will be a much more compelling proposition.

Of course, this could mean that phones in the iPhone 13 line-up are slightly fatter than their iPhone 12 counterparts. But that's a sacrifice many will be happy to make.

Other improvements are likely to be small, including the iPhone's first ever 120Hz screen, an ultra-wide 48MP camera and possibly a smaller notch that would take up less of the display. Launch date? Recent rumours say Tuesday 14th September is the day for your diary. We'll bring you all the news as we get it.

