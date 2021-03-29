iPhone 13 leak points to smaller camera bump, new matt black finish

While we're waiting on the launch of the new iPad Pro, here's some iPhone 13 news to tide you over. This year's flagship Apple smartphone will come in a matt black finish and have a smaller camera bump, according to the latest leaks.

That's according to sources speaking to the EverythingApplePro YouTube channel and Max Weinbach from Android Police.

The matt black colour would be exclusive to Pro iPhone models, according to the sources and it's said to be a reworking of the current graphite shade. A patent at the end of last year suggested Apple was working on a matt black finish for both the iPhone and Apple Watch, so there could definitely be something in these latest reports.

Apple is also supposed to be working on a bronze or orange finish for the handset, though this is less likely to make it to market than the matt black. We're hoping it's burnt orange as opposed to bright neon.

New rumours suggest the iPhone 13's audio is said to get better, though details are disappointingly thin on the ground as to exactly how. Perhaps via a couple of tweaks to the phone's internal speakers?

It's also claimed that the camera module will be redesigned to have a smaller bump than the current iPhone 12 models. There's also a better portrait mode believed to be in the works – it apparently leverages the LIDAR sensors in the iPhone Pro models.

Squaring with previous rumours, there should also be an iPhone 13 Mini model, too, despite struggling iPhone 12 Mini sales. And all models should benefit from a new coating for the stainless steel frame that will be less susceptible to fingerprints.

The iPhone 13 range should launch in September but we'll continue to bring you all the leaks and rumours in the weeks and months ahead.

