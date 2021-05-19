IFA 2021, scheduled for September, has been cancelled

Despite insisting in April that the IFA 2021 technology fair would be, "a full-scale, real-life event", organisers of the show have announced it will now be cancelled due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Berlin-based show, which was due to take place from 3rd-7th September, is Europe's biggest tech fair and showcases kit across a range of consumer electronics categories from a wide range of manufacturers including LG, Panasonic, Samsung, and Sony.

IFA is unique in that after the press and trade days have passed, the general public get admittance – most tech shows are strictly industry-only affairs. This year's show was also due to see the debut of the first-ever Tech Up for Women Conference and Berlin Photo Week.

The decision not to proceed with an in-person show was made in light of new global health concerns and resulting uncertainties for exhibitors and attendees planning to travel to Berlin.

It is the latest hi-fi trade show to withdraw its in-person event for 2021 with High-End Munich taking the decision last month, while January's CES was an online-only affair.

Speaking about the cancellation, Martin Ecknig, the CEO of Messe Berlin, said: "We did not take this decision lightly. IFA Berlin is arguably the most important event of the year for brands and retailers alike. IFA Berlin connects our industry with trade visitors, media and real consumers like no other event. However, the health and safety of everybody has to be absolutely paramount."

Plans are now being made for next year's IFA, which will be held as a full-scale live event (we hope) at the Berlin exhibition grounds from 2nd to 6th September 2022.

