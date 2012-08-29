Samsung has, as expected, taken the white sheets off the Galaxy Note II today, revealing a phone-tablet hybrid that’s outwardly very similar to the original Note.

The Note II sports a 16:9, 5.5-inch 1280 x 720 Super AMOLED screen, 4G capabilities and Android 4.1 Jellybean with TouchWiz spread over the top. It’s available in 16GB, 32GB and 64GB versions, with a microSD slot allowing you to expand that by up to a further 64GB.

There’s 2GB of RAM and a 1.6GHz quad-core processor, and 8-megapixel and 1.9-megapixel cameras on the rear and front respectively.

Some new features include Popup Web, which allows you to open a moveable, floating web browser window from any link without having to switch to a new screen.

Popup Video does the same with movie clips, while Popup Note opens a new S Note in the same way, allowing you to jot away with the S Pen stylus while something else is going on in the background.

The Galaxy Note II will go on sale in October.

