Hurry! This Lightning Prime Day deal drops five-star ANC wireless earbuds to just £56

"...cheap rarely means good value. Simply put, it does here." That's what we said of the Earfun Air Pro noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds when we tested them at £70 earlier this year. So you can imagine our delight that they have now been given the Amazon Prime Day deal treatment.

Between now and 11:40pm (or until stocks last, which is more likely), Amazon is offering them for just £55.97. Not bothered about noise-cancelling and would prefer to save a few bucks? You can also get the Earfun Air – not only a five-star model but a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning one – for only £40.

Earfun Air Pro £70 £55.97 at Amazon (save £14.03)

The Earfun Air Pro fit securely, connect easily, have reliable controls and feature basic but effective noise-cancelling profiles – for just a small premium on the Air model. There’s also USB-C charging and wearer detection, plus the sound is pretty decent for the money.View Deal

Earfun Air £50 £40 at Amazon (save £10)

This little-known company has produced a comfortable, nicely built set of headphones that also boast excellent battery life, wireless charging support and an expansive listen. If you’re after something inexpensive that’ll sound good on the treadmill, these Award-winning Earfun Air buds could just be the ideal proposition.View Deal

Amazon, and the market in general, is awash with cheap AirPods rivals, but Earfun has proven that affordable can also mean excellent value. Both of the models above marry a decent feature list (35 hours battery, water resistance, Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls and, with the Air Pros, noise-cancelling...) with comfortable sound and a solid build.

For this money, what's not to like?

