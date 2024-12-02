Hurry! There's only 24 hours left to get Cyber Monday and Black Friday's best 77-inch OLED TV deal

Black Friday is in the rear view mirror but there’s still time to pick up a fantastic OLED TV at a great price thanks to the newly launched Cyber Monday sales. And if you’re after a top-end, five-star 77-inch OLED TV this deals seasons, good news – one of the best discounts we’ve seen this year is still running.

Specifically, VIP members can currently buy the 77-inch Philips OLED809 for £1999 at Richer Sounds. That’s a giant £1250 saving on its regular £3249 price and the best deal on an OLED that size all year.

If you’re not a member, don’t sweat it. All you have to do to unlock the special price is sign up for a free account on Richer Sounds’ website.

77-inch Philips OLED809 was £3249, now £1999 on Richer Sounds (save £1250) The Philips OLED809 is a fantastic OLED TV that offers punchy, blow your socks off picture quality and the immersion benefits of Philips’ Ambilight bias lighting tech. And at this price it’s well worth considering if you have the space to accommodate a 77-inch set!

For the money you’ll be treated to a big screen OLED TV that offers a truly “blow your socks off” home cinema experience.

The Philips OLED809 is the firm’s step down OLED TV, making it a direct rival to the LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8.

But it has a few key features differentiating it from its rivals. The biggest is its inclusion of Philips Ambilight. This is a clever bias lighting system that you only see on Philips sets.

It works using smart LED lights around the TV’s frame to do things like reduce eye strain while watching in the dark, or improve immersion levels by using the lights to extend the screen – throwing up a gentle green aura that matches the colour of the pitch when watching football, for example.

This plus its bold, punchy picture quality, which impressed our testers so much, they gave the 65-inch Philips OLED809 a perfect five-star rating when they tested it earlier this year, makes it an easy recommendation, especially at its current price.

As we said in our Philips OLED809 review:

“The Philips OLED809 is in many ways a fantastic TV. Philips has designed it with an overt focus on helping it deliver exceptional results in regular home viewing conditions, as well as the pitch-black environment favoured by cinephiles.”

On the off chance you don’t fancy the Philips OLED809, check out a wider selection of discounts in our main best OLED TV deals guide.

