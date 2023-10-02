Hurry! The awesome Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are at the cheapest price we've ever seen them

Bose's Award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II have plummeted to the lowest price we've ever seen them. Many models attempting to rival the QC Earbuds II have come and gone, but very few have managed to beat the performance and value offered by some of the best noise-cancelling wireless earbuds we've ever tested.

Time, sadly, waits for no man (or pair of headphones), meaning that these What Hi-Fi? Award-winning earbuds are soon to be replaced by the new, and more expensive, QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. This does mean that there are some big discounts appearing for the year-old QC II, and we can't think of a time we've seen the QC Earbuds II drop to such a low price of £178 at OnBuy.com, so this really isn't a deal you'll want to pass up.

Part of this huge discount may be down to this month's Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and November's Black Friday sales periods, and while those mega-saving events aren't quite in full swing yet, many retailers are clearly getting in there early to entice consumers with low prices in the run-up to festive sales period.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II was £280 now £178 at OnBuy (save £102)

Bose's premium true wireless earbuds might be on the way out, but they remain a stellar five-star pair thanks to their bold, detailed, dynamic sonic presentation, excellent noise cancellation and comfortable design. One of our favourite pairs of buds yet, and now on an unmissable discount.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II almost need no introduction at this point, such is the reputation of such a mighty pair of noise cancelling in-ears. Combining engaging, dynamic sound with a comfortable build and some of the best noise cancelling we've ever heard at this level, the QC Earbuds II were truly capable of taking on the might of the magnificent Sony WF-1000XM4. We awarded them a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2022, so such a hefty discount on a pair of awesome in-ears really isn't to be sniffed at, all things considered.

Available in a choice of four finishes – black, "soapstone", blue and grey – the premium true wireless earbuds not only boast superb active noise-cancelling tech, but they're also IPX4 water resistance rated and capable of providing a total of 30+ hours of playback when using the charging case.

Oh, and that sound! While the Sony XM4 and WF-1000XM5 may offer a cleaner, more analytical presentation, the QC Earbuds II are exceptional at revealing the timbres and textures of the tracks they convey. As we said in our review: "You feel you can almost touch the instruments, such is the Bose’s ability to bring textures and subtle nuances to life. There’s impressive speed and agility on display too, which... makes for a dramatic and captivating performance."

With this 36 per cent drop in price, the combined might of the QC II's engaging musical performance, world-class ANC, broad feature set and excellent build quality make them a supremely attractive proposition for the money. The new Sony WF-1000XM5 are unquestionably stunning performers, and the new successors, QC Ultra Earbuds, will no doubt aim to surpass that performance even further. But in terms of pure value and enjoyment, this Bose deal is very hard to top if you're looking for some of the best premium wireless earbuds around.

