Huge PS5 restock predicted at Game in the next 48 hours

Wondering where to buy a PS5? Wonder no more. Game has just published the release date for its next big restock, sparking rumours it could release a wave of PS5 consoles tomorrow (Tuesday 23rd March).

Stock watchers – including @UKPS5Notify – are pointing to Game's freshly updated website, which shows a veritable feast of PS5 bundles tagged with "02/04/2021" release dates.

The release date is when Game intends to ship the consoles, so the actual drop will likely happen tomorrow or the day after. The development confirms this morning's rumours that Game is winding up for a PS5 stock drop between 23rd - 25th March.

Trusted tipster @PS5StockAlertUK seems to agree: "GAME's bundles page has updated with new release dates, indicating a stock drop is imminent. This could be as early as tomorrow. We are working hard to calculate the day we expect the drop to occur."

Game has been happy hunting ground for PS5 seekers in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the specialist games retailer released hundreds of disc and digital versions, including some of the best PS5 deals and bundles we've spotted.

The upcoming drop looks familiar: tons of bundles, including a PS5 Digital Edition with two DualSense Wireless Controllers and a T-shirt for £434. There's also the PS5 disc edition with a copy of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for £502.

No joy with Game? We're also hearing that John Lewis is dropping PS5 stock this week around the 23rd-25th March too. Argos is tipped to release a cache of PS5s between 25th-26th March, and Smyths Toys is due a drop by the end of March.

The latest PS5 restock news comes as Currys reveals it has ditched its "unfair" virtual queuing system for a new "raffle" system that provides winners with a code to buy a PS5 (register here).

