Huge Dolby Atmos and Vision upgrades are on the horizon for gamers

Unreal Engine, the framework many popular console, PC and mobile games are built on, has introduced new options for developers to include support for the latest HDR formats and Dolby Atmos immersive audio on mobile platforms.

While HDR gaming isn't anything new, the update means Dolby Vision and HDR10+ are about to become a lot more common in upcoming video games.

Up until now, developers have mostly been limited to HDR10. Only a handful of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games support Dolby Vision ,like Halo Infinite and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order.

This list can now be massively expanded now that Dolby has introduced Atmos and Vision plugins. The expansion means games built on this platform will be able to take advantage of more immersive directional audio, as well as bolder contrast and more vivid colours.

Some notable titles built on the Unreal Engine include Fortnite, Gears 4 and Borderlands 3.

Wider Dolby Vision HDR support will be exclusive to the Xbox and PC games running on Windows 10 or later. However, Dolby Atmos is coming to the last generation Xbox One and to Android phone games thanks to the new plugin, meaning immersive audio is coming to gamers on more platforms than ever before.

Dobly is one of many companies expanding its HDR support for games. Samsung's HDR10+ Technologies group has announced a similar integration with Unreal Engine with a plugin for game developers to take advantage of the format. It will support VRR, 120Hz and automatic calibration between the game and the TV display.

The first Descendant which is scheduled to launch early next year.

Unfortunately for PS5 gamers, none of these benefits will be gracing the Sony console, which currently only supports HDR10. There is no word as to whether HDR10+ or Dolby Vision support could be added later down the line, but that has been the case with a Dolby Atmos update, so never say never.

