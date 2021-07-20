HMV plans to open 10 new stores this year as retailer celebrates 100th birthday

Can HMW woo shoppers back?

HMV backs the British High Street: HMV logo featuring 'nipper' the dog
HMV has announced plans to open 10 new stores in the UK later this year – including a new London flagship store.

Doug Putman, the Canadian businessman who rescued the music and film retailer from collapse in 2019, told the BBC that he's keen to expand the bricks-and-mortar side of the business: "People obviously love going out shopping, they like touching and feeling and that's something that online is not going to replace," said Putman. "I'm still very optimistic on the [HMV] business and business as a whole on the High Street. I still think the High Street is just something so special."

The ambitious plans were announced as HMV gears up for its 100th birthday celebration (the first HMV store opened on London's Oxford Street in 1921). The festivities will include a 700-person Ed Sheeran gig at the HMV Empire in Coventry on 25th August, while stores and the website will be offering a range of special edition vinyl records.

So, where will the other nine stores open? Details are thin on the ground but Putnam said he is taking a "very hard look" at a variety of sites.  

He finished up by sounding a note of caution, warning that HMV would not sign any long-term deals for the new stores due to the current level of uncertainty in the retail sector. Still, for those of us who like browsing for music and movies in store, we think this is a good thing.

  • erbasically
    Bricks and mortar record shops are an important part of being a music fan, for some of us anyway. But there's a difference between the neighbourhood shops which feel like part of the community and the big chains which feel like they are just part of the Head Office's strategy. Last time I was in an independent record shop I had a long chat with the owner, heard lots of interesting stories and probably spent more than I should have. Whereas I remember trying to ask a fairly innocent question about a DVD in HMV and being told "I'm not allowed to discuss prices. I could get the sack."
