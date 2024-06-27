Heading out this summer? Save almost £50 on this rugged Sonos Move 2 rival

Ultimate Ears may recently have announced the release of four new Bluetooth speakers, but it's an established model that has piqued our interest. The rugged, powerful Epicboom is one of the brand's largest portable speakers, rivalling the Sonos Move 2 in terms of its size and sonic scale but, thanks to a near-£50 discount at Amazon, it's currently doing a good job of undercutting its esteemed rival.

The Epicboom felt the arrival of a new style of Bluetooth speakers for UE, sporting a squarer, chunkier aspect in contrast to the cylindrical models on which the US brand had made its name. As the smaller, scaled-down Everboom is now ready to burst onto the scene, UE may have decided that now is the perfect time to slash the original price tag of its feature-packed portable companion.

Ultimate Ears Epicboom Bluetooth speaker deal

Ultimate Ears Epicboom was £330 now £284 at Amazon (save £46)

The bold, beefy Epicboom doesn't usually come cheap at its official retail price of £330, so a discount that knocks it down by almost £50 isn't to be taken lightly. With its powerful, broad sound complimented by a very healthy feature set and an attractive, robust build, you're certainly getting a lot of speaker for your money. Deal on black colourway.

In our four-star review, we dubbed the Ultimate Ears Epicboom a "likeable and well-made performer that will please anyone looking for big sound and rugged build quality wrapped up in an attractive, personable package". It's fun to use, fun to listen to and fun to look at, and while a few notable rivals might just offer a little more richness and authenticity, the Epicboom's sense of fun and forcefulness give it undeniable party-ready credentials. Summer is here, after all...

If you like features, you definitely won't be left feeling short-changed. The unit's IP67 rating means it will handle practically anything the weather throws at it (trust us, we gave the Epicboom quite a few soakings), while Outdoor Mode boosts the speaker's roaming credentials by serving up an extra 1dB of power across a more forthright sound profile. Fast pair for Android 8.0+ smartphones, a 17-hour battery life and pairing with compatible UE products round out the Epicboom's healthy, well-stocked CV.

Well-made, fun to listen to and impressively versatile, we can't think of many better (semi) portable companions at this level. Whether you're sheltering from the sun or heading for the hills, the Epicboom will keep you entertained with ease. Grab one at Amazon right now.

Read our original Ultimate Ears Epicoom review

