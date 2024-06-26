The feature-laden UE Everboom is a small Bluetooth speaker with a sizeable price tag

Ultimate Ears is gearing up for a big summer. Not only is the US brand refreshing many of its established portable speaker ranges with fourth-gen updates to the Boom, Wonderboom and Megaboom lines, but it will also be bringing a brand new family member into the world. Say hello to the UE Everboom Bluetooth speaker.

Considering it's a completely new concept, we'll begin with the Everboom. From the outside, the new boy is essentially a scaled-down version of last year's UE Epicboom, sporting the flattened, almost rectangular outline of its larger four-star progenitor. Priced at £250 / $250, the Everboom sits somewhere between the B&O Beosound A1 (gen 2) (tested at £200 / $250) and the more wallet-busting Dali Katch G2 (around £349 / $450), roughly on par with the five-star JBL Charge 5 Wi-Fi (£230 / $230).

So what are you getting for your money? As it happens, quite a lot. While sticking with 5.1 Bluetooth connectivity, the feature-packed Everboom is built to deliver the same powerful, 360 sound as the Epicboom, with internal tweaks – including optimised acoustic architectures and precision-tuned drivers – shooting for punchy highs, clear mids, deep bass notes and distinct, articulate vocals.

Thanks to its strong IP67 rating, the Everboom can handle the elements with ease and, like most UE speakers, happily floats in water, while an attached carabiner lets you hook your musical companion onto outdoor gear such as backpacks, rucksacks and camping equipment. If you are heading out, the speaker's Outdoor Boost button accentuates certain frequencies so that the sound travels more effectively across the terrain, while a rather nifty "Megaphone" feature lets you turn your speaker into a mini PA system if one of your party wanders off, say.

Arriving alongside the Everboom are a new swathe of fourth-gen Ultimate Ears models: the cylindrical Boom 4 and Wonderboom 4 alongside the smaller, cheaper Megaboom 4, all of which are IP67-rated. With improved sonic capabilities, design tweaks and more up-to-date features, UE is ushering in a new era for some of its most popular – and affordable - portable lines.

The new models will now boast that handy Outdoor Boost button as seen on the upcoming Everboom unit, while USB-C charging arrives to replace the outdated micro USB port we criticised the Wonderboom 3 for sticking with. For getting that next-gen sound, the Boom 4 and Megaboom 4 have been updated with enhanced deep bass radiators for bigger, fuller audio, with the Megaboom even offering a podcast mode for listening to your favourite true crime pods.

The Boom 4 and Megaboom 4 will also offer a double-up mode (essentially UE's version of stereo pairing) and all three new fourth-gen speakers will offer backwards compatibility with the preceding generation of models in each respective line, meaning you'll be able to pair a Megaboom 4 with its third-gen counterpart, for example.

UE's latest Bluetooth speakers are available now at the following prices and in the following colourways:

- Everboom: £250 / $250 / AU$349 in black or blue (John Lewis exclusive)

- Wonderboom 4: £70 / $100 / AU$150 in active black, joyous bright, hyper pink, cobalt blue (John Lewis exclusive) or lilac (Amazon exclusive).

- Boom 4: £130 / $150 / AU$230 in black or blue (John Lewis exclusive), with red and lilac colourways launching in January 2025.

- Megaboom 4: £170 / $200 / AU$330 in black or blue (John Lewis exclusive), with red and lilac colourways launching in January 2025.

