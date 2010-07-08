From this Sunday (July 11th), Halfords - which sells more than half the UK's car radios - will offer the Pure Highway DAB adaptor with an external aerial for £100 as a "We Fit" package. (Hilarious, Halfords...)

The retailer also plans to launch its own-brand digital in-car radio systems by Christmas.

Just one percent of cars on the road can currently tune into digital radio signals - and motor manufacturers have only pledged that 'most' new cars will be digital-enabled as standard by 2013.

Halfords estimates the potential market for digital in-car radios to be worth £2 billion.

