Google's folding phone could be called Pixel Notepad and be cheaper than the Galaxy Fold

Google's long-awaited first foldable Pixel phone never arrived in 2021 as hoped, but when the rumour mill starts churning it's usually a good sign that there's not too long to wait.

A fresh report published by 9to5Google suggests not only that Google’s upcoming foldable could take after Oppo's more wallet-friendly Find N in terms of form factor rather than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 (5G), as previously suspected, but also a name: Pixel Notepad.

According to a "source that has proven knowledgeable about Google’s Pixel plans in the past", 'Notepad' is the working brand name, but 'Logbook' was previously in the running too.

Other than the somewhat unsurprising name, the same source told the publication that the Pixel Notepad would cost less than Samsung's newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 – surprising for a debut foldable considering Samsung's inaugural Galaxy Fold was its most expensive, launching at £1900 / $1980 / AU$2999 (the Fold 2 was priced from £1799 / $1999 / AU$2999 at launch and the Fold 3 cheaper still, at £1599 / $1799 / AU$2499).

Claims that the device could look similar the Oppo Find N are somewhat corroborated by Android 12L Beta 2, released on 12th Jan, which contained animations depicting how to insert a SIM card into a Google foldable phone (main image). Granted, it's not much to go on, but at a glance it certainly bears more resemblance to Oppo's offering than to Samsung's Galaxy Fold form factor.

Naturally, Google’s plans could always change and it is important to remember that these are rumours (rumours which Google has declined to comment on) but there are a few other tidbits in the report worth a mention.

Under the hood, the device could be powered by Google Tensor, Google's first semi-custom mobile chip, first seen in the Pixel 6, but it may feature a slightly downgraded camera setup than the Pixel 6.

As always, when we learn anything more concrete, you'll be the first to know.

