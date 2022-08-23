Google TV is getting a performance boost – here's what to expect

Google is making Google TV faster. The search giant set out in a blog post (opens in new tab) the improvements it's making to the smart TV platform, based on user feedback.

"Through CPU optimizations and improvements to cache management, we've reduced the time it takes for the Google TV home screen to load at startup so you can start browsing shows and movies faster," the post reads.

The For You tab should also work smoother, thanks to faster scrolling and switching between tabs. The Live tab should load quicker, and because Google TV uses less RAM everything should be a little more responsive and stable.

It should be quicker to switch between kids' profiles and start browsing too.

Away from speed, Google has also improved storage management. A new 'Free up storage' menu within the settings lets you easily clear your cache and uninstall apps. This is already available on the excellent Google Chromecast with Google TV, and will hit smart TVs running the platform soon.

You should now see fewer storage-related errors when installing a new app, and a new automated process now runs in the background to free up space without you doing anything.

These improvements are rolling out now and will be available on all devices "over time".

Google TV launched two years ago to replace Android TV. It's available in the aforementioned Chromecast dongle as well as smart TVs from Sony, TCL and others.

