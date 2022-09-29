Google Pixel 7 specs leak suggests minimal differences versus Pixel 6

Thinking of upgrading from the Google Pixel 6 to the soon-to-be-released Google Pixel 7? You might find yourself playing spot the difference.

A new leak by data engineer Yogesh Brar, flagged up by AndroidPolice, seems to all-but-confirm that very little will change between the Pixel 6 and 7.

Brar's tweets that the Pixel 7 is due a 50MP primary and 12MP ultrawide camera, which sounds identical to the modules found on the Pixel 6. Only the front camera is due an upgrade – from 8MP to 11MP.

Brar also seems to reveal that the Pixel 7 will get a 6.3-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The 2021 Pixel 6 offers the same type of display, although it is marginally larger (6.3-inches vs 6.4-inches).

Pixel 7 buyers are also set for the same 30W wired and unspecified wireless charging speeds, plus a set of stereo speakers. Storage options are due to expand to 128GB and 256GB (the Pixel 6 is only available with 128GB of storage).

Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, it sounds like Google's next flagship could be in line for almost no upgrades at all.

Brar tips it for the same curved 6.7-inch QHD, 120Hz LTPO-capable OLED as the Pixel 6 Pro. The 50MP main camera is said to almost identical to the previous Pro's, while the 5000 mAh battery seems to be a perfect match.

Brar's predictions jive with other Pixel 7 leaks tipping the device to be a smidgen shorter than the Pixel 6, not to mention the unboxing video, which purports to compare the Pixel 6 to a prototype version of the Pixel 7.

Not every leak backs Brar, however. Earlier this week Amazon appeared to (accidently) list the Google Pixel 7 for pre-order. The sales patter boasted that the handset will be "powered by the next-gen Google Tensor processor, with the best photo and video quality yet on Pixel".

That suggests not just more powerful hardware, but upgrades to the Pixel camera could be are incoming.

There's not long before we'll know for sure. The Google Pixel 7 smartphone will launch at Google's next hardware event on Thursday 6th October at 10am ET / 3pm BST / 12am AEST.

