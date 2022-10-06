Google officially unveils the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google has officially unveiled the newest additions to its Pixel line of smartphones, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Although we had an early insight into these devices back in May of this year, Google has now fully lifted the lid on all the details surrounding its two brand-new flagship devices for 2022.

The two new Pixel devices share a lot in common; most notably the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will both feature Google’s Tensor G2 processor, the follow-up to the company’s first in-house designed processing chip that debuted in last year’s Pixel 6 line and has since featured in the budget Pixel 6A device. Google claims that the Tensor G2 chip is faster, more efficient, and more secure - as well as bringing a host of camera quality and features upgrades, including "Super Rez Zoom" which Google claims will allow you to take sharp, detailed pictures in 8x zoom on the Pixel 7 and 30x zoom on the 7 Pro. As well as this, both of the new Pixel models will be outfitted with stereo speakers, with wired audio requiring a USB to headphone jack adapter and wireless audio available via Bluetooth. There don’t appear to be any obvious audio upgrades here, but we will reserve judgement until we receive hands-on time with the phone.

The Google Pixel 7 in its exclusive Lemongrass colour - a unique blend of pastel yellow and gold. (Image credit: Google)

These new Pixels will also launch with Android 13, Google’s latest iteration of its mobile operating system. Android 13 looks to bring mostly design and personalisation features to the Pixel, with customisable app icon colours to match your wallpaper being a highlighted feature.

The standard Pixel 7 model has a 6.3-inch OLED display with slimmed-down bezels, which Google says is intended to make the Pixel 7 a more compact device than the Pixel 6. This display is also apparently 25 per cent brighter than the last-generation Pixel, although it retains the Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) at 416ppi. This extra brightness means the display will support a peak brightness of 1400 nits, and supports HDR at 1000 nits of brightness. It also supports a refresh rate of 90Hz much like the Pixel 6 before it.

Google Pixel 7 in shade Snow (Image credit: Google)

What's most notable about the Pixel 7 is the price; whereas other smartphones have seen price increases (looking at you Apple), the Pixel 7 will retail for £599 / $599 / AU$999, the same as the Pixel 6 when it launched last year. Not only is the price consistent, but it’s also pretty cheap by 2022 flagship smartphone standards. The Pixel 7 will be available in three colour variants - Obsidian, Snow and Lemongrass (exclusive to the standard Pixel 7) - and it will ship on 13th October. You can pre-order it now and receive a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro as a pre-order bonus.

Now onto the bigger and more premium device of the duo, the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pro takes the screen size up to 6.7-inches and features a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The resolution and brightness of the display also get increased to Quad HD+ (1440 x 3120) with a 512ppi, as well as a boost to 1500 nits of peak brightness.

The Pixel 7 Pro in the Hazel hue, a grey and gold combo (Image credit: Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro will also retail for the same price as last year’s Pixel 6 Pro, starting at £849 / $899 / AU$1299, and will be available in three colour options: Snow, Obsidian and Hazel (a Pixel 7 Pro exclusive hue). It will also launch on the 13th of October, and if you pre-order the phone you will receive a free Pixel Watch - Google’s first attempt at a smartwatch in its Pixel line.

So while the Pixel 7 is reminiscent of the Pixel 6, it certainly looks to be a subtle yet sophisticated upgrade over last year’s smartphone. Upgrades under the hood mixed with a refined design makes this a safe, yet still exciting next-generation smartphone from Google - will you be upgrading?

