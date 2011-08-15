Google has announced the purchase of Motorola Mobility in a deal worth approximately $12.5 billion.

Motorola, already a key Google Android partner and the manufacturer of the Xoom tablet, will continue to be run as a separate business.

Google claims the deal will "supercharge the Android ecosystem and enhance competition in mobile computing".

The Motorola Xoom was one of the first Android 3.0 tablets – the first Google operating software designed specifically for tablets – and was said to be designed in close partnership with Google.

Larry Page, CEO of Google, said: “Motorola Mobility’s total commitment to Android has created a natural fit for our two companies.

Together, we will create amazing user experiences that supercharge the entire Android ecosystem for the benefit of consumers, partners and developers.”

Android remains an open platform

Google was eager to point out that Android would remain an open platform and all partners would continue to be supported.

Andy Rubin, Senior Vice President of Mobile at Google, said, “We expect that this combination will enable us to break new ground for the Android ecosystem.

"However, our vision for Android is unchanged and Google remains firmly committed to Android as an open platform and a vibrant open source community.

We will continue to work with all of our valued Android partners to develop and distribute innovative Android-powered devices.”

As a result, other Android partners, HTC, LG, Samsung and Sony Ericsson, rallied around the deal, issuing similar quotes highlighting support for "Google‘s commitment to defending Android and its partners".

It's another twist in the huge battle for portable supremacy between Android and Apple's iOS.

