Are you a fan of 4K HDR movies? Then we've got some good news and some bad news. The good news is that Google's Play Movies & TV app has just been updated to support High Dynamic Range playback.

High Dynamic Range, or HDR, is a way to increase the number of colours in a picture - putting a greater range of hues between the brightest whites and the darkest blacks.

The bad news? The update is only available in the US and Canada.

While Google hasn't released a comprehensive list of all the films available - because that would be too easy, now, wouldn't it? - titles like Kong: Skull Island, The Lego Movie (and The Lego Batman Movie), Mad Max: Fury Road, Suicide Squad, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them are now all available with HDR.

We'll let you know once the update hits the UK; for now, you might have to stick with another streaming service for your HDR needs.

