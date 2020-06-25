Move The Record aims to support local vinyl stores with live music streams

Want to save independent record stores (who often gain essential revenue from hosting live events and representing acts under their own labels) from closing, as a result of the coronavirus? Good, Rob at Championship Vinyl would salute you – but we'll stop talking about the Nick Hornby novel and subsequent John Cusack movie High Fidelity now (promise).

Move the Record is a global initiative devised in response to the uncertain future that bricks-and-mortar record shops are facing worldwide. And let's not forget, the 33⅓ vinyl LP only just celebrated its 72nd birthday, so it's high time for an online event.

Move the Record's first edition is set to take place across Friday 3rd July and Saturday 4th July, and will comprise 2 x 12-hour broadcasts of 2-hour sets from record shops around the world, featuring a diverse range of some of the world's best DJs, all playing in the world's best record stores.

Organisers say that discounts of up to 20 per cent – as well as various other offers and events – will be in place across partaking stores’ online platforms for 48 hours.

Supporters can contribute to the initiative via a sweepstake, with a chance to win vinyl, tech, production courses and merchandise from the likes of Native Instruments, Ortofon, Ableton, Factory Berlin, Point Blank Music School, R&S, Pressure Traxx, Mute Records, Warner Music and more.

The best bit? 100 per cent of all proceeds raised will be distributed evenly among participating outlets, which at the time of going to press include All City in Dublin, Serendipity in Milan, Halcyon in New York City and Deficit in Moscow, KMA60 in Berlin, plus R&S Records in Ghent and Phonica in London – both of whom curate and regularly update Spotify playlists we recommend, if you need something to listen to ahead of the event.

To donate £10 (approx. $12.50, AU$18) or more to the sweepstake, get involved or learn more, fill in Move the Record's quick name/email contact form and get ready for some expert sets from top DJs across the globe.

MORE:

8 ways to support your favourite bands and artists during (easing) lockdown

10 of the best vinyl subscription services

Best record players 2020: best turntables for every budget