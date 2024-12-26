Giant deal klaxon! This 5-star 77-inch OLED TV is back to its lowest price ever

Looking for a giant OLED TV as a final gift to yourself this holiday season? Then we have good news, there’s a stellar saving currently running on the 77-inch Philips OLED809.

You can currently buy the 77-inch Philips OLED809 for just £1999 at Richer Sounds. That’s the lowest price its sold for all year and a solid £1250 saving on its regular price.

Philips 77-inch OLED809: was £1,999 now £3,249 at Richer Sounds The Philips OLED809 is a great TV that offers a truly blow your socks off home cinema experience, based on our in-depth testing. Add to this its custom Philips Ambilight bias lighting and it becomes a solid option for any movie or sports fan.

The Philips OLED809 is the step down option in the tech giant’s current line-up, making it a rival to the LG C4 and Sony Bravia 8,

During testing we found plenty to like about the unit. As well as a bold, punchy, atypically bright picture that made movies and football matches pop it also comes with Philips' custom Ambilight bias lighting.

This is an atypical feature only found on Philips TVs that aims to improve immersion and reduce eye strain using a series of smart LED lights along the OLED809’s frame. This includes things like extending the pitch when watching football by throwing a hue of green behind the set.

Though home cinema fans who primarily care about “as the director intended” accuracy may find it a bit too punchy in certain instances, we found the OLED809 is still a fantastic performer that gets all the basics right. Hence its perfect five-star rating and our verdict:

“Though it retains Philips’ “blow your socks off” goal, once you tone down its out-of-the-box picture settings the TV gives great results, particularly during bright scenes. Here it delivers a wonderfully wide colour palette and brilliantly high max brightness, which leads to a truly immersive viewing experience."

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At this price, it’s also one of the cheapest 77-inch OLED TVs currently available, making it a fantastic choice for bargain hunters looking for a big screen home cinema experience.

MORE:

We rate the best OLED TVs

Our picks of the best gaming TVs

The best TVs we’ve tried and tested, revealed