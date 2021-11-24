Up to 60 per cent off Samsung Galaxy Buds thanks to this Black Friday headphones deal

Black Friday is throwing up some top offers on true wireless earbuds, including up to 60 per cent off Samsung Galaxy headphones with active noise-cancelling.

The bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live (RRP £179) drop to just £69 at Amazon – a huge £110 saving on the launch price and one of the lowest prices we've ever seen them. If it's got to be the Buds Live, don't miss this bonafide Black Friday bargain.

You should also consider pocketing £40 off the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung’s newest and lightest Buds can be yours for only £99 at Amazon right now. Want beefier tech? The Galaxy Buds Pro (RRP £219) drop to only £179.

Best Samsung Black Friday headphones deals

Galaxy Buds Live Galaxy Buds Live £179 £69 at Amazon (save £110)

This 60% off deal is applicable to the Mystic White and Black colourways. If that suits, this is a truly phenomenal deal on Samsung's comfortable, bass-rich, bean-shaped buds. Pocket this mega £110 saving while stocks last!

Galaxy Buds 2 £139 Galaxy Buds 2 £139 £99 at Amazon (save £40)

Samsung's newest Buds sound more energetic than any of its previous true wireless propositions, and boast a pleasing bass weight. Samsung's Intuitive Android app is a joy to use, too. At under £100, they're a very tempting option.

Galaxy Buds Pro £219 Galaxy Buds Pro £219 £179 at Amazon (save £40)

The pricier 'Pro' buds deliver good detail through the midrange and feature two active noise cancelling levels and four Ambient Sound settings. They're not the best-sounding buds around but they are now better value than some rivals.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are a very competitive true wireless proposition at the discounted price of just £69. In fact, it's rare to find decent active noise-cancelling buds at under £100, let alone under £70! That really is a cracking price.

Under review, we praised the Buds Live's "comfortable, clever design", "impressive bass weight" and "clear and open presentation". They didn't wow us for timing or dynamics but they're not short on features. You'll get active noise cancelling, Bluetooth 5.0, six hours of life at full charge (with ANC on and Bixby voice control off) with a further 15 hours provided by the carry case.

A few months ago, Samsung unveiled its newest true wireless buds. The Galaxy Buds 2 pack a good dollop of detail and healthy bass kick, but, again, their timing isn't first-class. Still, they produce an energetic performance and are a great buy at just £99 in the Black Friday sales.

The Galaxy Buds Pro are the most expensive headphones here, but with good reason: they boast Samsung's 'Intelligent' active noise-cancelling and Dolby Head Tracking tech. Other features include multipoint pairing, hands-free Bixby voice-control, and SmartThings Find, which somehow knows exactly where your Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds are, even if they’re not paired with a device. Sound quality is agreeable enough and at only £179, they're more tempting than ever.

That said, class-leading buds such as the Sony WF-1000XM4 (currently down to their lowest-ever price of £199) offer superior sonics and so could be a better bet for those seeking a Black Friday headphones deal.

